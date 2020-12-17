Tikri, Dhansa, Gazipur borders closed due to farmers' protests

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Tikri, Dhansa and Gazipur borders will remain closed in wake of the farmers' protests, Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) informed here on Thursday.

The tweet read, "Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara borders are open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement."

As of now, the available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (only single carriageway/road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.



DTP tweet further added, "Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders."

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

So far the central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

