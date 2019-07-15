TikTok Partners with NSDC to support Skill Development in India and celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2019

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): TikTok, the world's leading short video platform, and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have partnered to support Skill Development in India and celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2019.

As part of the collaboration, NSDC (@skillindiaofficial) has joined TikTok to leverage the platform to educate TikTok's over 200 million users, including first-time Internet users in India about the ongoing government-driven skill development programs and vocational training opportunities in the country through an in-app campaign #Skills4All.

Gaurav Kapoor, Senior Head, Comm. & Advocacy and Industry Partnership & CSR, National Skill Development Corporation said, "We are excited to join TikTok, in celebration of World Youth Skills Day 2019. Through this platform, we look forward to engaging with TikTok's vibrant community to achieve our vision of a skilled India. Through diverse content on TikTok, we aim to excite and educate the youth about the various opportunities in the space of vocational training in India. We believe that by harnessing the potential of short-videos, we will be able to motivate youth to join Skill India mission."

As a platform that celebrates trends, encourages creativity and embraces diversity, TikTok has become the preferred platform for expression of India's digital-savvy youth, given its easy-to-use tools and features to create and discover great content, all made easy on the mobile.

TikTok, available in 10 major Indian languages, empowers its users across the length and breadth of the country to showcase their creative expression, talent, and skills through their videos.

"We are excited to partner with NSDC in their World Youth Skills Day initiative to promote skill development among India's youth on TikTok and educate them about vocational training and programs. This partnership is aligned with TikTok's mission to empower India's creative economy by providing its over 200 million users with a global platform to showcase their talent and skills across categories. We hope to help NSDC bridge the existing gap of skills supply by educating our users about their initiatives," said Nitin Saluja, Director, Public Policy, TikTok.

NSDC aims to promote skill development by catalyzing creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions. Through TikTok's community, NSDC aims to skill large number of youth with Scale, Speed and High Standards to achieve the vision of 'Skilled India'. With the innovative concept of short videos, the collaboration on the platform with #Skills4All has already garnered over 217.7 million views with some of the most popular TikTok creators such as @englishwithgeet, @rannvijaysingha and @theamrapalette sharing their videos on the TikTok. (ANI)

