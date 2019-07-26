Tiktok video filmed using PCR van in Rajkot, police order inquiry

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Police has ordered an inquiry in an incident in which a Police Control Room (PCR) van was used to shoot a Tiktok video here in Gujarat.

Rajkot city Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Mohan Saini has ordered the inquiry and sought a detailed report on the matter.

"We received a video from some people in which police PCR van was used to shoot a Tiktok video. A person was seen using the bonnet of the PCR van. A preliminary inquiry confirmed that the van belonged to B division of Rajkot Police," Saini said.

A constable has been found guilty in the preliminary inquiry, the police said.

The police is ascertaining as to who recorded the video.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms showing a man sitting on a PCR van bonnet to shoot a short video for popular Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok.

This comes a day after a woman police officer was suspended for shooting a Tiktok video in civilian clothes inside a police station in Mehsana district of the state. (ANI)

