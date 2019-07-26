Representative image
Representative image

Tiktok video filmed using PCR van in Rajkot, police order inquiry

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:42 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Police has ordered an inquiry in an incident in which a Police Control Room (PCR) van was used to shoot a Tiktok video here in Gujarat.
Rajkot city Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Mohan Saini has ordered the inquiry and sought a detailed report on the matter.
"We received a video from some people in which police PCR van was used to shoot a Tiktok video. A person was seen using the bonnet of the PCR van. A preliminary inquiry confirmed that the van belonged to B division of Rajkot Police," Saini said.
A constable has been found guilty in the preliminary inquiry, the police said.
The police is ascertaining as to who recorded the video.
A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms showing a man sitting on a PCR van bonnet to shoot a short video for popular Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok.
This comes a day after a woman police officer was suspended for shooting a Tiktok video in civilian clothes inside a police station in Mehsana district of the state. (ANI)

