TikTok videos, selfies banned inside Golden Temple premises

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The Golden Temple management has banned the making of TikTok videos and taking selfies inside the premises of Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, the holiest of the Sikh shrines.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), that administers the Golden Temple, has put up notices telling the visitors to not make videos and take selfies. "TikTok is prohibited here", the notices read. The management has also deployed volunteers to stop people from making videos etc.

The move came after the several devotees objected to TikTok videos uploaded by some visitors.

Speaking to ANI, Harmandir Sahib Manager Jaswinder Singh said, "We appeal to devotees coming here to refrain from such activities as it is a place of worship."

On Friday, Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib said if youth don't stop making videos then they would have to ask the management to ban mobile phones inside the Gurdwara premises. (ANI)

