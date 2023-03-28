Tiljala minor murder: Bengal minister says crime against children should be condemned

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said that crimes against children and women should be condemned and slammed the BJP for doing 'politics' over the alleged murder of a seven-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a jute bag on Sunday evening in Kolkata's Tiljala area.

"This is a crime that should not be committed. There is no scope for BJP to speak about it. It's very unfortunate that we see politics in this. Crime against children and women should be condemned," said Shashi Panja.

The Minister lauded Kolkata Police for nabbing the culprit but termed it the incident very "unfortunate" to be unable to save the child.

"Kolkata police have done a remarkable job. They have caught the culprit. They have examined all the evidence. We will enquire what was the motive, it is unfortunate that we could not save the child," Panja added.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday said that the notice would be sent to the DGP and Chief Secretary of the state.

According to police, the girl was missing from Sunday morning and her body was found inside a suitcase at a neighbour's flat in the evening.

Police have arrested the accused, who hails from Bihar, and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.



The accused has been identified as Alok Kumar.

"On Sunday we received a complaint about a 7-year-old girl gone missing near PS Tiljala. During the search, the body of the girl was found inside a suitcase in a house in an apartment complex. Accused Alok Kumar was arrested immediately after. He has been remanded to police custody," Subhankar Bhattacharya, DC, South East Division told ANI.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain if the child was abused. Prima facie, officers said the injuries were mainly on her head and her hands were found tied.

It has been alleged that the accused had no child from his marriage and killed the girl on the advice of a tantrik.

Enraged by this incident, the locals agitated and started demanding action against the accused.



The locals are alleging that the girl was abducted and murdered before being stuffed inside a suitcase.

"Later some people started stone-pelting, 2 people were arrested in this regard; a few others were detained for spreading unrest. The situation is peaceful," Bhattacharya further said, adding that however, the situation is under control and section 144 is not imposed in the area. (ANI)

