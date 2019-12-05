Till when will such incidents keep taking place: DCW chief on Unnao case

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday expressed sadness over the incident of a rape survivor being set ablaze by the accused in Unnao and questioned the governments that for how long will such incidents keep taking place in the country.

Maliwal who is on an indefinite hunger strike said, "We got to know that today in Unnao, the rapist of a girl burnt her while she was going to court. Till how long such incidents will keep taking place? If the central government will remain silent then how this country will be run?"

"I am on indefinite hunger strike and today is the third day. Till the time a strong system is not formed in the country where the rapist gets punishment, I won't eat anything. Last time when I protested after 10 days, a law was formed. Now we have laws but implementation is not there. I am here to implement those laws," she said.

"I appeal to the people to come and join the protest. This is the fight to do or die," the DCW chief said.

"If government does it work properly then there is no need to do protest and hunger strike. I appeal to the Prime Minister to hold an emergency meeting of all the chief ministers of the states and discuss the demands of the Delhi Women Commission and take a decision on it," she added.

A rape survivor was set ablaze in the Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning. The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, Superintendent of Police, Unnao.

"The victim has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up the three accused, search for the other two is underway. The victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accused in that case has also been rounded up," Vir told media here. (ANI)

