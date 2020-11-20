Time and again Telangana has faced betrayal from Central govt, says TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Accusing the BJP of having a bias against some states, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) spokesperson Krishank on Thursday said that the Central government has time and again failed to stand by Telangana.

"It is very clear that BJP as the Government of India has failed to stand by the states like Telangana and has been biased especially towards some states," Krishank told ANI here and also claimed that no help was extended by the Centre after the recent Hyderabad floods.

Raising questions over the interim reliefs granted to some states by the Centre, he asked why is no support being given to Telangana when states like Gujarat get interim relief of up to Rs 3,000 crore from the Central government.



"Telangana state has been really unhappy because they have turned a blind eye towards the recent Hyderabad floods due to the heavy rains. Despite the Central team which has come to review the aftermath and to estimate the damage caused, there has been no help from the Central government," Krishank said.

"But the same Central government has given Rs 4,380 crores for six states as NDRF funds. They have been showing a single document of SDRF, which consists of both Central and State share of funds, that has been given for Covid pandemic and they have said that the same amount has to be used for flood relief too," he added.

Krishank further said that the state has time and again faced a blind eye and deaf ears from the Government of India. "So, it's high time all the regional parties come together... The economic crises had been there even before the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The TRS spokesperson also slammed the Central government for "selling" the public sector units and said, "India has been put on sale by the Government of India."

"With all these experiences and drama, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to rope in all the regional parties to teach the Government of India the definition of cooperative federalism," Krishank said. (ANI)

