Time for Armed Forces to help civil administration in creating COVID-19 mitigation facilities: CDS Bipin Rawat

New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that it is time for the Armed Forces to help the civil administration in creating COVID-19 mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner as the country is battling the second wave of coronavirus.

"This is the time for the Armed Forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administration in creating COVID mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner. Timely support at this juncture is important," said Rawat.

"Our men and women in uniform have the will and dedication to break barriers and walk the extra mile, always and every time. We can and we will. Well done and carry on, we still have long distances to travel," he added.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and reviewed the Armed Forces preparations and operations to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the CDS briefed the Prime Minister that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities in the proximity of their present place of residence.



"Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines," it added.

The Prime Minister was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command, Corps, Division, and similar Navy and Air Force headquarters will be employed at hospitals. (ANI)