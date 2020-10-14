Time for employees of Agriculture Department to become farmer-friendly, work with more dedication, commitment and coordination: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the time had come for the employees of Agriculture Department to become farmer-friendly and work with more dedication, commitment and coordination as the State government is working for the welfare of farmers, as a true well-wisher.

According to a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), The Chief Minister suggested that the district agriculture officers should work as per the policies laid down by the government and in tune with the instructions given by the higher officials and they should not work unilaterally.

KCR said that the government would decide on which crops should be cultivated based on the market conditions and the agriculture officials should create an awareness in this regard among the farmers on the ground level. All the district officials should prepare the action plan based on the instructions given by their higher officials but they should not act independently.

Keeping in view the welfare of farmers, the agriculture officers should broaden their thinking process. For the development and success of farm sector in Telangana, the officials should work as members in a joint family.

On Tuesday, a high-level officials meeting took place under the Chairmanship of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here in which all district state level Agriculture officials participated. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, state Rythu Bandhu Samithi President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MPs Ranjit Reddy, B Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Guvvala Balraju, Balka Suman, Kancherla Bhoopal Reddy, Sankara Naik, Ch Lingaiah, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Agriculture Secretary Janardhan Reddy, Agriculture University VC Praveen Rao, Horticulture MD Venktramreddy, Marketing Director Lakshmibai, all district DAOs and other officials participated in the meeting.

As per the statement, The Chief Minister has once again reiterated that an awareness among the farmers should be created by the officials that Corn may not get Rs 800 to Rs 900 per Quintal MSP. And hence farmers who are ready to sell their Corn for this MSP should only go in for the cultivation of Corn.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said," Agriculture in Telangana is developing on a fast note. Hence all the departments and institutions connected to the farm sector should work in coordination. Farmers in the State are getting used to the Regulatory Farming Methods as suggested by the government. It is the responsibility of the agriculture department to educate farmers, from time to time, on what crops they should cultivate and how to get more yield.

"The agriculture department should also prepare plans and guide the farmers on what marketing methods they should follow to get higher rates," the Chief Minister explained.

"There is no proper MSP for the Corn. With the Centre dumping lakhs of tonnes of Corn through imports and by reducing the import duty and the availability of corn in other states for a very low price, cultivating Corn in our state is meaningless. And the responsibility of carrying this information to farmers is also with the agriculture officials," KCR said.



"Don't be hesitant but make it clear that Corn will not get any MSP. If you don't give the right information, farmers may cultivate the Maize and may incur losses. Not only in the rainy season, even in summer season Corn may not get the MSP. Make it clear to them that they will get only Rs 800 to Rs 900 per quintal as MSP. Even after this, if farmers decided to cultivate the Maize, leave it them," the CM said.

While explaining the need to develop farm sector through the Regulatory farming Method in the state, the CM said, "After achieving the Telangana State, we have successfully implemented projects like Mission Kakatiya through which we have revived and regenerated thousands of Tanks and lakes. We have filled them with water from the irrigation projects. This resulted in Lakes and Tanks are brimming with water. The water table increased and the borewells are full of water. With major, medium and small irrigation projects, the problem of water for agriculture is solved and free, quality, 24x7 uninterrupted power supply is given the farmlands."

"The state has become an ideal agriculture based state in the country. The capacity of Godowns that was only 4 Lakh metric tonnes at the time of formation of the State has now increased to 24 Lakh metric Tonnes. The rapid strides that the state made in agriculture can be gauged from the fact that the Palamuru district known for migrant labour due to arid lands is now the district, which received the highest rainfall. Now there is reverse migration there," the CM said.

The CM said the fact that the officials have stated that for the summer season, 70 lakh acres of land would be ready for cultivation showed that the Telangana State is fast becoming No 1 state in the country in agriculture. The lopsided development that took place under the united in the region, is now been re-written and made into an ideal development.

In the past there was a feeling that it will be better run a pan shop for livelihood than doing agriculture. But now agriculture in Telangana State became a profitable profession. Young IT professional who are earning good salaries are also now shifting to cultivation as a profession. In the past bridegrooms in the profession of cultivation were not been able to get brides, the press statement read.

The CM said the farmer welfare policies and schemes have also inspired not only other states but also the Centre. "Odisha CM Sri Naveen Patnaik confessed in my presence that he had introduced a farmers scheme in his state on the lines of Rythu Bandhu. It was a proud moment for me. The Centre's Kisan Samman Yojana was also inspired by the Rythu Bandhu. The Rythu Bhima policy of the state is not implemented anywhere in the world."

The CM also said that the State would also soon become a Seed bowl of the country. Traders in Gujarat are buying Cotton grown in Telangana state leaving aside the Cotton from their own state. The US scientists have declared that people suffering with Diabetes can eat Telangana Sona variety rice grown in the State.

He also emphasised that the agriculture officials should work with more dynamism as 65 per cent of people are dependent on the agriculture sector and also to strengthen the rural economy. Since the agriculture sector in the State developing rapidly, the crops would also be available in abundance. The agriculture department should take up the responsibility of implementing the regulatory farming, setting up Agriculture SEZs and Food Processing Units.

The CM also asked the officials to prepare Agriculture Card and compile Dos and Don'ts for the farmers. He also advised the officials not to work on 10 to 5 basis but they should work with passion.

The CM also instructed that all the vacancies in the department should filled up, promotions should be given. He also suggested that if both husband and wife are working in the department they should be posted at the same place. In all the CM wanted agriculture department should be dynamic, committed, dedicated and passionate towards farmers and agriclture in the state. (ANI)

