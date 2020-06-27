Time to forget political rivalry and combat China: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it is time for political parties to forget about their rivalry and speak over the issue of combating China.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, Shiv Sena wrote regarding the BJP accusing Congress of getting money from China, "China has started new construction in Galwan valley. Chinese soldiers are coming through Arunachal and Sikkim. Therefore it is time to unite by forgetting the political rivalries, we have to combat China, and speak on this issue."

Describing China's policy, Shiv Sena said, "China is constantly taking such steps, which increases India's headache. To say something and do something else is what China's policy is. China does not want war but its policy is to keep India engaged by making war-like situation at the borders."

The party said, "China is set to withdraw its troops and vehicles from Galvan Valley. But at the same time, the Chinese army installed new tents in the Depsang sector of Ladakh. Canons and Tanks are deployed. This mean China has opened a new front and it is not ready to move back from our borders. China does not want war but it keeps the threat of war looming on India." (ANI)

