Time to make India self-reliant, technologically advanced: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Appealing to the citizens to be even more careful in the time unlock, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more and it is now the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced.

"We are in the time of unlock. But, we have to be even more careful. India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more and it is now the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced," said Prime Minister during his monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points- defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it, he said.

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of following COVID-19 norms to combat the pandemic. "If you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norms or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home. Hence, I urge all countrymen...and I repeatedly do so...do not be negligent...take care of yourselves and others too," he said.

He said that due to the recently introduced historic reforms in the space sector, the sector which was in a state of lockdown for years was set free, adding that this will not only pace up the movement towards self-reliant India, it will also boost up the advancement of technology in India.

"If you glance at our agricultural sector, you will notice that many aspects of this sector too were in a state of lockdown for decades. This sector too has now been unlocked. This, on the one hand, grants freedom to farmers to sell their products to anyone they wish to, anywhere; on the other hand, this has paved the way for enhanced loans. There are many such sectors in which, amidst, all crises, our country is opening up new avenues of development through historic decisions," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

