PM Modi addressing crowd on the fifth International Yoga Day in Ranchi on Friday. Photo/ANI
PM Modi addressing crowd on the fifth International Yoga Day in Ranchi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Time to take Yoga to villages: PM Modi on 5th Intl Yoga Day

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 07:10 IST

Ranchi [Jharkhand], Jun 21 (ANI): On the fifth edition of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand event at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on Friday and said it is time to take yoga to villages.
"Now, I have to take the journey of modern yoga from the cities to the villages, to the poor and tribal's house. I have to make yoga an integral part of the life of poor and tribal. Because it is poor who gets the most pain due to illness," he said while addressing an event here.
PM Modi extended good wishes to people, in India and across the globe on International Day of Yoga. "Today, lakhs of people have gathered in different parts of the world to celebrate Yoga Day. I thanked media to play an important role in promoting Yoga," he said.
"In today's changing times, our focus must be on Wellness as well as protection from Illness. That is the power we get with Yoga, that is the feeling of Yoga and the ancient Indian philosophy," he added.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and various other ministers were present in the event. Around 30,000 people participated in the event.
The Centre along with state governments has organised various yoga programmes across the country today.
Earlier in the day, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed yoga along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his followers in Nanded.
Thousands of people participated in the event and performed various yoga asanas. Fadnavis was also seen following various yoga postures.
Ramdev's organisation Patanjali has today organized programs in one lakh villages across India.
The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action".
The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.
Last year, around 50,000 people participated in the International YogaDay event organised at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute.
The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.
The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 22:00 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expresses grief over children's death in...

New Delhi [India], June (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed sadness over the death of children in an accident in Nagram near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:54 IST

Delhi-Amroha ISIS module case: NIA files charge sheet against 10 accused

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against ten accused in Delhi-Amroha ISIS module case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:49 IST

1,103 railways stations developed under 'Adarsh Station' scheme:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that 1,253 stations have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme (ASS) out of which 1,103 railway stations have been developed so far.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:46 IST

Mumbai: One dies in fire at Mazagon Dockyard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): A man died in a fire which engulfed an empty ship at Mazagon Dockyard here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:45 IST

BJD announces its Rajya Sabha candidates, extends support to BJP...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra as Party's Rajya Sabha candidates while extending support to BJP candidate Ashwani Baishnab.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:14 IST

CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) partook in yoga celebrations on a grand nationwide scale on International Yoga day on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:06 IST

Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 21 (ANI): The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Weather conditions to improve in peninsular and north-central...

New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): Favorable weather conditions to approach as Southwest Monsoon advances into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

AN-32 plane crash: Last rites of LAC Pankaj Sangwan performed

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Leading Aircraftsman (LAC) Pankaj Sanghwan, who lost his life in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to his native place in the district on Friday, where the last rites were performed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

Sisodia requests 100% funding from Centre for Centrally...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday requested government that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be funded 100 per cent by the Centre for Union Territories (UTs) with and without legislature.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:37 IST

Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of...

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the Japanese Encephalitis died at the Jagdalpur Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centr

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:31 IST

Delhi CM seeks Centre's cooperation for Yamuna flood plains...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought the Central government's cooperation for the natural storage of water in the Yamuna River floodplains.

Read More
iocl