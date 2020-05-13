Time to turn PM Modi's appeal of self-reliant India into reality: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that 21st century should be India's century and time has come to turn it into reality by making India self-reliant.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed today that 21st century should be India's century. Time has come to convert this into reality. And this is possible only with the resolve of 'self-reliant India' of 130 crore Indians. We have to take a pledge that now self-reliant India will lead the world," Shah tweeted.

He stressed that the way India has fought against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has given a new direction to the whole world.

"In this challenging time, the new India not only handled itself with strength but also helped the whole world, which has changed the way the world views India today," he said.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Modi said that India can become self-reliant on five pillars of economy, infrastructure, systems, demography and demand. (ANI)