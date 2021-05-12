Timing changes for Sewa Kendras in Punjab's Ludhiana amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Tuesday informed that the timing of Sewa Kendras has been changed with immediate effect from 7 am to 12 pm in Ludhiana.

Divulging the information, the Deputy Commissioner said, "This step has been taken considering the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and this move would help to minimize the gathering of people in the Sewa Kendras."



According to Varinder Kumar Sharma, Ludhiana has 38 Sewa Kendras including 29 in urban and nine in the rural hinterland.

"These Sewa Kendras have been opened by the state government to facilitate the people and any sort of laxity would not be tolerated at any cost," said the Deputy Commissioner.

Punjab currently has 75,800 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

