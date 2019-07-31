Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samithi hails K'taka govt's decision of not celebrating 'Tipu Sultan Jayanti'

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samithi">Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samithi hailed the Karnataka government's decision of not celebrating Tipu Sultan Jayanti this year. The members of the Samithi took to streets on Tuesday and bust in jubilation, distributed sweets and busted fire-crackers here at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel circle.

The new BJP Government in Karnataka on Tuesday decided that Tipu Jayanti should not be celebrated this year. "The BJP government has taken a very positive decision and it is a decision that is in favour of the Hindu community and cares for their sentiments. Our Samithi welcomes this decision," said a member of Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samithi">Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samithi.

An order in this regard was issued to the Kannada and Culture Department on a decision taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a Cabinet meeting.

Last year, a political controversy had erupted over Tipu Sultan birth anniversary between the then ruling Congress government and the BJP.

The Congress government led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah was of the view that the 18th-century ruler of Mysore was a "freedom fighter" as he killed in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war and thus his birth anniversary should be celebrated while the BJP claimed that the ruler was against Kannada language and an "anti-Hindu". (ANI)

