Tipu Sultan (representative image)
Tipu Sultan (representative image)

Tipu Sultan being targeted for vote bank politics 'shameful', says descendant

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 02:59 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A descendant of Tipu Sultan on Wednesday claimed that it is "shameful" that the former ruler is being targeted for vote bank politics.
Speaking to ANI, Md Shahid Alam said, "History can never be deleted. Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter. I will write a letter to the Prime Minister regarding this issue what is happening and the way Tipu Sultan is being targetted is not good."
Alam is the eighth descendant of Tipu Sultan.
This comes after Madikeri MLA and BJP leader Appachu Ranjan wrote to Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, proposing to strike-off references to Tipu Sultan from history textbooks.
Responding to this, his descendant said, "Some people are playing vote bank politics just to get votes, which is quite shameful. People cannot deny that he was a freedom fighter. History is like this and will remain so in future."
He further said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and also file a defamation case against those targetting Tipu Sultan.
In a letter to Kumar, Ranjan wrote that Tipu has been portrayed as a freedom fighter and history should not be written with false facts.
"Tipu came to Kodagu, Mangaluru and other parts of the state to expand his territory. He came here just to convert people to his religion and to boost his kingdom," he said.

Ranjan further alleged that Tipu had no respect for Kannada as his administrative language was Persian.

"He changed names of places - Madikeri to Jafarabad and Mangaluru to Jalalabad. He looted many temples and Christian churches as well. In Kodagu, he converted 30 thousand Kodavas," Ranjan wrote.

Ranjan said he will also submit the letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 03:49 IST

Andhra: Police raid godown, seize firecrackers

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Nandigama Police on Wednesday raided a firecracker godown in Jammavaram village of Krishna district and seized the goods kept inside it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 03:32 IST

Andhra CM's pilot project to provide nutritious food to women,...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to implement a pilot project to provide nutritious food to women, and children below six years of age in tribal and sub-plan areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 03:17 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Two accused brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case were brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad on Thursday after a local court here granted 72 hours transit remand, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 02:46 IST

Standing committee reviews prices of onions. tomatoes, pulses

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Standing committee held a meeting on Wednesday to review the price and availability situation of onions, tomatoes and pulses and augmenting their supplies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 02:10 IST

Om Birla inaugurates Sri Maheshwari Vidyalaya School in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Parliament Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated the Sri Maheshwari Vidyalaya School here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 02:04 IST

With UN World Food Programme, Odisha CM aims at combatting...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bishow Parajuli, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) Representative in India on Wednesday said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's main focus is to provide protein-rich food to tribals to resolve the issue of malnutrition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 02:04 IST

Jharkhand: Five opposition MLAs join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, five MLAs from opposition parties joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:49 IST

Govt school set ablaze in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Government High School in Watoo zone of Kulgam district here was set ablaze allegedly by terrorists on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:42 IST

Delhi: Residents of unauthorised colonies hail centre's decision

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday hailed the Centre's decision to approve regulations conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of these colonies in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:37 IST

Cabinet nod to MoU with Kuwait in accounting, audit

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building and strengthening the accounting, financial and audit knowledge-base in Kuwait.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:37 IST

Cabinet nod to cooperation with EU commission on railway safety

New Delhi, Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved administrative arrangement on cooperation between the Ministry of Railways and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission to strengthen future technical exchanges and cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:18 IST

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chairs review meeting on sand policy in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered the district collectors in the state to identify sand reaches at ponds, lakes, canals and small rivers in the area and ordered that the mining at these will only be conducted un

Read More
iocl