"Tipu Sultan scared British then, now their slaves...": Owaisi slams BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the renaming of the train connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru from Tipu Express to Wodeyar Express and said that they can never erase Tipu Sultan's legacy.

Notably, the Railways has renamed Tipu Express, which plies between Mysuru and Bengaluru, as Wodeyar Express but AIMIM Chief while talking to ANI said that BJP could have started another train to be named after Wodeyar.

"BJP government renamed Tippu Express to Wodeyar Express. Tipu irks BJP just because he waged three wars against its British masters. But, BJP will never be able to erase Tipu's legacy," Owaisi tweeted.

Taking a dig at BJP, he said, "Tipu scared the British while alive and scares British slaves even now."

"If you wanted to name a train after Tipu Sultan, then you should have started another train. Tipu was not one of those royals who sided with the British like some who betrayed the Rani of Jhansi and now their descendants are in ministerial positions," Owaisi further said.



The AIMIM Chief further tweeted a portrait of Tipu, which he claimed was on the original illustrated copy of the Constitution of India.

Earlier today, Owaisi had claimed that the "dignity" of Muslims in India is lesser than a "streetside dog" while referring to the viral video in which police officials were seen flogging Muslim men publicly earlier this week.

"You could have taken them to the police station. But you chose to rip off their esteem and hit them directly on the streets. In a nation of 133 crore where 30 crore Muslims liv, the dignity of a Muslim is lesser than a streetside dog," he added.

"Everyday there is more evidence of mass radicalisation. Floggings and mob violence by cops have become common. Targeted violence against Muslims is treated as 'justice'. This is the reality of Modi's Vishwaguru/New India/5G/$5 Trillion Ton economy," Owaisi wrote in a tweet.

He also reacted to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on a comprehensive population policy.

"Don't fret. The Muslim population is not increasing. It's rather falling... Who's using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won't speak on this," Owaisi said.

On October 5, the RSS chief inaugurated the annual Dussehra celebrations and stressed the application of the population policy equally to ensure that the rising population do not become a burden but can be used as a resource. (ANI)

