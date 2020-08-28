Tipu Sultan was greatest freedom fighter this country witnessed: BJP MLC Vishwanath

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Tipu Sultan was the greatest freedom fighter India witnessed and people should respect such eminent personalities, said BJP MLC AH Vishwanath in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"Kithur Rani Chennamma, Belawadi Mallamma, Tippu Sultan are the greatest freedom fighters which this country witnessed. Kithur Rani Chennamma, Belawadi Mallamma, Sangollu Rayanna in North Karnataka, and Tippu Sultan in South -- these are the greatest personalities who triggered freedom movement in the country. India has to give respect to such eminent personalities," Vishwanath said while speaking to the reporters here.

He further spoke in favour of statues of such leaders to be "must built" in Belagavi Suvarna Soudha

Meanwhile, party state president Naleen Kumar Katil said that Adagur H Vishwanath will be asked for explanation over his supportive statement for Tipu Sultan.

Recently, the Karnataka government, in a bid to reduce the syllabus for state board schools by 30 per cent, has limited or omitted various topics including chapters on Mysuru rulers Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan from the class 7 social science textbook.

The reduction in syllabus comes as schools are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, and classes have been moved online.

The Department of Public Instruction of the Karnataka government also limited or removed various other topics from the syllabus of class 6 to 10 as they were repeated or can be alternatively taught.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that the state government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultan's name from school textbooks.

The announcement had sparked a row over the matter with several opposition leaders and intellectuals criticising the state government saying they are diverting attention from more important factors like flood relief, etc. (ANI)

