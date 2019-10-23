Tipu Sultan's name should be removed from history books: Karnataka MLA Appachu Ranjan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Madikeri MLA and BJP leader Appachu Ranjan has written to Education Minister S Suresh Kumar which has a proposal to strike off references to Tipu Sultan from history textbooks.

Ranjan released the letter dated October to the media today.

"Tipu has been portrayed as a freedom fighter. History should not be written with false facts," Ranjan wrote.

"Tipu came to Kodagu, Mangaluru and other parts of the state to expand his territory. He came here just to convert people to his religion and to boost his kingdom," he added.

Ranjan further alleged that Tipu had no respect for Kannada as his administrative language was Persian.

"He changed names of places - Madikeri to Jafarabad and Mangaluru to Jalalabad. He looted many temples and Christian churches as well. In Kodagu, he converted 30 thousand Kodavas," Ranjan wrote.

Ranjan said that he will also submit the letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tomorrow. (ANI)

