Tirumala Balaji temple begins trial darsanams

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Tirumala Balaji temple has started trial 'darsanams' from this morning after more than two months of closure due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees and locals will be allowed for 'darshan' for 3 days. Thereafter, the temple will be thrown open for all from June 11.

"Tickets will be sold online for Rs 300. People below 10 years and above 65 years will not be allowed. Only ''Maha Laghu Darsan' will be available from 6.30 am to 7.30 pm," temple officials informed.

On the first day of the trial run, YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, TTD board member Sekhar Reddy, and Tirupati urban SP Suresh Reddy visited the temple.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh government had released a detailed guideline for reopening of religious places in the state.

Under the new guidelines for the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave a nod to opening religious places from June 8. (ANI)