Tirumala Balaji temple resumes darsanams for devotees

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): After a trial run held for three days, the Tirumala Balaji temple has resumed 'darsanams' for the devotees from Thursday morning, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1.

The trial run was held from June 8 to June 10.

Many VIPs visited the temple and offered prayers to Lord Balaji today, during the VIP 'darsanam' time (6:30 am to 7:30 pm), while adhering to the social distancing norms and wearing masks.

Former Andhra High Court Judge Justice V Eswaraiah, Tobacco Board Chairman, and BJP leader Yadlapati Raghunath Rao, Telangana MLA Harshavardhan Reddy, and others offered prayers in the temple.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Unlock 1, religious places and places of worship have been allowed to re-open from June 8. (ANI)

