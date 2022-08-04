Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman urges devotees to follow COVID protocols during annual Brahmotsavams

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday urged the devotees participating in Srivari Salakatla (annual) Brahmotsavams, a mega religious event, to follow COVID protocols.

Reddy further said that the event will be conducted in a grand manner this year from September 27 to October 5.

Addressing media persons after detailed discussions with TTD, district and police officials on the arrangements of ensuing Srivari annual Brahmotsavams at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala, he said that CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will present on the first day of annual fete on September 27.

"Prominent vahana sevas during the Brahmotsavams are - Garuda Vahana Seva on October 1, Swarna Ratham on October 2, Rathotsavam on October 4, Chakra Snanam on October 5," he said.

"On the first day due to the Dwajarohanam event, the Pedda Sesha vahana will commence at 9 pm but on all other days vahana sevas are scheduled between 8 am and 10 am in the mornings and 7 pm to 9 pm in the evenings," Reddy informed.



He further said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the Garuda Seva as it fell on the second Saturday of Peratasi month, which is very special for the devotees from Tamil Nadu.

"Since the annual fete is set to take place after two years due to the COVID pandemic, a heavy pilgrim rush is being anticipated. So it was directed to hold a series of meetings exclusively with a special focus on accommodation, annaprasadam, traffic management and parking," he said.

He said that an adequate number of APSRTC buses are deployed for devotees and particularly on Garuda Seva day more buses will be operated.

"As this year nearly 4-5 lakhs pilgrims are being expected for Garuda Seva, 20,000 vehicles are also anticipated. But once the holding capacity of vehicles in Tirumala is completed, separate parking facilities will be arranged in Tirupati and devotees will be transported to Tirumala through RTC buses," he said.

Reddy said that German sheds will also be erected at some vital places with temporary washroom facilities to meet the requirements of the pilgrims.

"As a safety measure on Garuda Seva day and next day, the 2-wheelers movement on the Ghat roads will be stalled from 11 pm of September 30 till 12 noon of October 2," he said. (ANI)

