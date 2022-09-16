Tirupati: 4 held for duping unemployed youths on pretext of job at TTD

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested four people for allegedly deceiving unemployed youths by promising jobs at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) through Karunya appointments.

The police have registered a case against all four accused, identified as Ganta Balakrishna, Jada Sivakrishna, Kinnera Hemant, and Putlur Venkataratnam after they were taken into custody.

ASP said that Balakrishna is the main accused in the case.

"According to the victim's complaints, a case of cheating has been registered and the investigation has been carried out. It has been found that around 16 unemployed people were cheated by issuing fake certificates," said Muniramayya, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Tirupati.





He further said that several fake documents, appointment orders, proceedings and stamps were seized from the accused and cash of around Rs 18 lakh was recovered from their possession. Bala Krishna and the gang had collected more than 1 crore rupees from the 16 unemployed youth and cheated them.

The case is yet to be investigated fully, he said.

"For any jobs in TTD, it will issue notifications on the official website. TTD will conduct written tests and basic tests as per the rules and regulations. We are appealing to everyone to not trust the fraudsters and give money,' Muniramayya added said further.

He mentioned that the four people have been taken into remand and said that the means by which the money was collected from the unemployed youth was hidden should be known in the investigation.

"Any victim of this forgery is requested to file a complaint with the police," he said. (ANI)

