Tirupati Balaji temple to remain closed tonight owing to lunar eclipse

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Lord Balaji temple here was closed on Tuesday evening in the wake of the lunar eclipse, and will remain closed throughout the night.

Traditionally, the temple shuts six hours prior to the commencement of the eclipse.

The temple will reopen at 5 AM on Wednesday morning. Shuddhi and Punyahavachanam (cleansing) rituals will be held, following which daily Seva programs will be held privately.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan only from 11 AM onwards. However, they can queue up at the complex from 5 AM onwards.

Distribution of 'Anna Prasadam' (food) was stalled from 7 PM today. Regular distribution will begin at 9 AM tomorrow.

Meanwhile, TTD has cancelled Garuda Seva to be held on every full moon day. Other offerings such as Kalyana Utsavam, Unjal Seva, Brahmotsavam, Vasanta Utsavam, Sahasra Deepa Alankarana Seva have also been cancelled.

As per the Hindu beliefs, no religious ritual can be performed during the lunar eclipse. Accordingly, temples remain closed for a specified period of time before, after and during an eclipse.

In India, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible during the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

The Moon will enter penumbra on July 17 at around 12.12 am, after which the Moon will enter umbra at 1.31 am. The maximum of partial lunar eclipse 2019 will be witnessed at around 3 am. (ANI)

