Tirupati district officials review security arrangements ahead of Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Ahead of the visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirumala and Tirupati on September 27, the district officials on Sunday reviewed the route map and security arrangements.

The district officials conducted a security review.

The Chief Minister will be participating in various development programs in Tirumala and Tirupati during his visit.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) P Parameswara Reddy jointly held a meeting with concerned authorities on Advance Arrangements (ASL) from Renigunta Airport to Tirumala.

Advance Security License (ASL) was conducted from Renigunta Airport to Tirumala and security measures were monitored.

ASL review continued from Renigunta Airport to Tathaya Gunta Gangamma Mother Temple, Alipiri, Tirumala Padmavati Guest House, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Srivari Temple and areas involved in development activities.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Kula Shekhar, Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Srikalahasti Rama Rao, Deputy Commandant Shukla, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Srihari, District Fire Officer Ramanaiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramachandraya Renigunta, SB Chandra Shekhar, East Muralikrishna, Circle Inspectors (CI) Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ramakrishna Achyari, Convoy In-charge Reddappa and officials of other departments participated. (ANI)