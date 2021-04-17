Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll: People queue up to cast their votes

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): People in Andhra Pradesh queued up to cast their votes for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election on Saturday.

The by-poll is being held in seven assembly constituencies - three in Chittoor and four in Nellore district - from 7 am to 7 pm.

Several COVID safety precautions were in place at the booths. Sanitizers, masks and PPE kits were kept at polling stations.

A total 28 candidates are in fray for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. 2,470 polling stations have been set up in which due to COVID-19 at least 1,000 voters will cast their votes in each of the booth while following COVID protocol.



Over 17 lakh voters are going to exercise their franchise.

A special control room was also set up by the police for complaints related to elections.

877 critical centers have been identified and central forces have been deployed.

Section 144 of CrPC and section 30 of AP police act has been imposed in the areas of polling.

Chittoor district collector M Harinarayanan has been monitoring the polling process through webcasting. (ANI)

