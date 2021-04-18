Tirupati LS by-poll: YSRCP rubbishes allegations of bogus voting, calls Chandrababu Naidu a liar

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister and senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday rubbished all the allegations pertaining to alleged 'bogus voting' in Tirupati, levelled by TDP and its leader Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking about the ruckus that unfolded during the early hours of Saturday in a convention centre in Tirupati, the Minister said, "All that is being said by the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu is a big lie. These are absolutely baseless allegations. TDP leaders and workers barged into a locked convention centre which neither had buses waiting nor had thousands of people occupying the centre at the time of the incident as the TDP is claiming."

"There is entire machinery working on the elections. The credentials of voters are checked at multiple levels. The polling agents, the cops deployed and the polling officials are all stationed at the polling booths. Naidu and his men spreading falsehood without even verifying the facts is deplorable. Naidu is doing what he is famous for, propagating lies," Reddy added.

The YSRCP leader further said that Naidu's preaching about democracy is like the devil reciting the Vedas.

Recalling the misuse of official machinery during the Nandyala by-election in 2017 when the TDP was in power, the minister said we all know how TDP misused official machinery during the Nandyala polls.



YSRCP isn't like that. We are banking on the welfare schemes implemented by our Chief Minister and are confident of the same.

Questioning the TDP 's intentions over the demand for repolling and the TDP claiming that every party except YSRCP believes in the Constitution, Reddy said, 'Even today the TDP claims that all parties except YSRCP are united and believe in the Constitution."

The Minister questioned "Even if we did want to mobilise bogus voters, are we stupid to ask them to stay in a convention centre located in the centre of the city? Even a political novice wouldn't do that. This shows how stupid these people levelling allegations are.'

Opposition parties on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP cadres from outside the constituency are taking part in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll as "fake voters".

However, the ruling party refuted these allegations stating that the TDP is branding pilgrims on tour as fake voters. (ANI)

