Tirupati to host 29th Southern Zonal Council meet on March 4

New Delhi/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Tirupati is set to host the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on March 4, 2021.

Union Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta in a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on Friday said, "Union Home Minister and Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council has now fixed the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on March 04, 2021, at Tirupati."



The council comprises of states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry as members and Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep as special invitees.

Chief ministers, lieutenant governor and administrators of eight states and will participate along with their respective chief secretaries, advisers and other senior officers.

As the host state, Andhra Pradesh has been asked to make the requisite logistical arrangements for the meeting including reception, security, transport, boarding, lodging, etc. for about 80 dignitaries and officers from state and UT governments and central ministries. (ANI)

