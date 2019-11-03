Tis Hazari clash: 6 FIRs registered

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two more cases have been registered in Saturday's clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court here on Sunday taking the total number of FIRs in the case to six. Both these cases have been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) on the basis of the complaint filed by the advocates.

Delhi Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch to investigate the matter and internal inquiry has also been initiated.

Further, on the basis of a preliminary enquiry, an ASI, Kanta Prasad of DAP third Battalion, has been suspended and departmental action against another ASI, Pawan Kumar, has been initiated.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with the case. The High Court has also directed Patnaik to record the statements of the injured advocates and subsequently lodge an FIR.

Earlier, four FIRs including cross FIRs from lawyers and the police were registered in the case. The third FIR has been registered by a female lawyer against the police for misbehaving and inappropriate gestures. The District Judge has also registered an FIR for overall chaos and clash, the police said.

Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle, which broke out between police and advocates.

After the clash on Saturday, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel chaired a meeting with six senior-most judges of the court and senior officials of the Delhi Police and discussed the situation.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs 2 lakh each to two lawyers who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who sustained injuries in the clash. (ANI)

