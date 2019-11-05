Tis Hazari clash: Central IPS Association condemns attacks on police personnel

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A general body meeting of the Central IPS Association (CIPSA) held on Tuesday including IPS officers representing several state cadres passed a resolution condemning the attack on Delhi Police personnel in various court complexes in the national capital.

"We stand in solidarity with our brethren of Delhi Police, express our deep anguish and strongly condemn the attacks on police officers and staff on duty in various court complexes in Delhi. All lawyers who were part of the violence should be identified, and befitting legal action, including cancellation of their licences, should be initiated. The Courts should treat all parties equitably and grant justice," read the CIPSA resolution.

Police personnel are entitled to the same human rights as anyone else in the country and these ought to be stoutly defended, CIPSA stated.

"CIPSA expresses its gratitude to the entire civil society for their support to our colleagues in uniform. We pledge to serve you better," it added.

The IRS (Customs and IT) Association has also "strongly" condemned the recent incident of violence against the police personnel on duty at Tis Hazari Court here.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues in these testing times and urge the concerned that the culprits be brought to justice at the earliest," it stated.

Besides CIPSA, the Himachal Pradesh Indian Police Service (IPS) Association too condemned violence against police personnel at the Tis Hazari Court and later at the Saket Court in Delhi.

"No one has the right to take law in his own hands and what happened in Delhi appears to be a flagrant violation of the law of the land. We express complete solidarity with the police personnel in Delhi... We also appeal that strictest action be taken against those who can be identified breaking the law in the various video clips circulating on social media," the association stated.

The IPS Association, Odisha chapter, has also "unanimously and unequivocally" condemned the "violent attack on Delhi Police personnel by advocates in various courts in Delhi".

"This is totally unacceptable in any democracy. We demand the Union Government at the highest level to take up the matter with the appropriate authority," the association said.

A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)

