A clash had erupted between lawyers and police on November 2 at Tis Hazari court premises over an alleged parking issue
A clash had erupted between lawyers and police on November 2 at Tis Hazari court premises over an alleged parking issue

Tis Hazari clash: Central IPS Association condemns attacks on police personnel

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A general body meeting of the Central IPS Association (CIPSA) held on Tuesday including IPS officers representing several state cadres passed a resolution condemning the attack on Delhi Police personnel in various court complexes in the national capital.
"We stand in solidarity with our brethren of Delhi Police, express our deep anguish and strongly condemn the attacks on police officers and staff on duty in various court complexes in Delhi. All lawyers who were part of the violence should be identified, and befitting legal action, including cancellation of their licences, should be initiated. The Courts should treat all parties equitably and grant justice," read the CIPSA resolution.
Police personnel are entitled to the same human rights as anyone else in the country and these ought to be stoutly defended, CIPSA stated.
"CIPSA expresses its gratitude to the entire civil society for their support to our colleagues in uniform. We pledge to serve you better," it added.
The IRS (Customs and IT) Association has also "strongly" condemned the recent incident of violence against the police personnel on duty at Tis Hazari Court here.
"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues in these testing times and urge the concerned that the culprits be brought to justice at the earliest," it stated.
Besides CIPSA, the Himachal Pradesh Indian Police Service (IPS) Association too condemned violence against police personnel at the Tis Hazari Court and later at the Saket Court in Delhi.
"No one has the right to take law in his own hands and what happened in Delhi appears to be a flagrant violation of the law of the land. We express complete solidarity with the police personnel in Delhi... We also appeal that strictest action be taken against those who can be identified breaking the law in the various video clips circulating on social media," the association stated.
The IPS Association, Odisha chapter, has also "unanimously and unequivocally" condemned the "violent attack on Delhi Police personnel by advocates in various courts in Delhi".
"This is totally unacceptable in any democracy. We demand the Union Government at the highest level to take up the matter with the appropriate authority," the association said.
A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:16 IST

Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:11 IST

1,200 Indian, 500 US soldiers, sailors, airmen to take part in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As many as 1,200 Indian and 500 US soldiers, sailors and airmen will take part in the first-ever Tri-Services India-US Military Exercise called 'Tiger Triumph' scheduled to be held between November 13 and 21 near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:04 IST

Kerala: CPI submits report to CM on Naxal killings in Palakkad,...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): CPI on Tuesday submitted a status assessment report on Naxal killings that took place in Palakkad district last week, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and stated that 'it was a fake encounter'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:03 IST

Odd-Even scheme: 384 challans issued till afternoon on Day 2

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:59 IST

We should lead by example: Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa urges...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As lawyers and police officials continue their protest against the clash that went down at Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has urged the protesting lawyers to maintain calm and lead by example.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:58 IST

Citizens' protest at India Gate against air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Hundreds of people on Tuesday evening gathered at India Gate in the national capital to carry out a 'citizens' protest' against the severe air pollution and alleged 'government inaction' over the matter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Posters hailing Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pak PM for Kartarpur...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Posters hailing former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced in Amritsar on Tuesday describing them as "real heroes" of Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:53 IST

Cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekawat arrested in KPL match-fixing case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Karnataka Police have arrested cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekawat in connection with the alleged Karnataka Premier League match-fixing case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:48 IST

Visakhapatnam: 6 Bangladesh nationals, 10 others apprehended...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As many as 16 people, including six Bangladesh nationals, were apprehended from Visakhapatnam Railway Station here for travelling without authentic identity proofs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:38 IST

History of Sikh community is tale of valour, sacrifice: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended Gurbani Gayan to mark the concluding event of year-long celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:34 IST

Cyclone Maha 'very likely' to cross Gujarat coast between Diu,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Cyclonic storm 'Maha' is "very likely" to cross the Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar in the early hours on November 7, said National Emergency Response Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:34 IST

No separate environmental clearance needed to produce additional...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The government said on Tuesday that no separate environmental clearance is required to produce additional ethanol from B-heavy molasses as it does not contribute to the pollution load.

Read More
iocl