File pic of lawyers protest
File pic of lawyers protest

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi district court lawyers to continue boycott of work tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Delhi district court lawyers boycotted judicial work on Thursday and will continue it on Friday as well in order to protest against the clash that broke out with policemen at Tis Hazari court complex on November 2.
"Abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will continue tomorrow. Litigants will be permitted to have access to the courtrooms," court's Secretary-General of the Coordination Committee, Dhir Singh Kasana said.
The lawyers are protesting against a clash that took place between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2, which left several cops and advocates injured. A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.
Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act.
Similarly, the Delhi Police personnel also staged protest demanding justice and immediate action against the culprits.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence on Saturday. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:37 IST

Karnataka Gramin Bank initiates 'mobile ATMs' to push...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a move to boost digitisation in rural areas, the Karnataka Gramin Bank (KGB) has launched 'mobile ATMs' in Kalaburagi among several other districts in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:35 IST

Puducherry: Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12k in cash,...

Puducherry [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Authorities of Puducherry Temple on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession with Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhar Card.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:24 IST

UP: EOW raids residence of former UPPCL MD in EPF scam case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of former Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) Managing Director AP Mishra in connection with the employees' provident fund scam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:19 IST

Delhi BJP MPs, RWAs of unauthorised colonies to meet and thank PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Member of Parliaments from Delhi and Resident Welfare Association officeholders and members of unauthorised colonies, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday to thank him for Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to people living in unaut

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:18 IST

Cong, JMM and RJD seal deal for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, three major opposition parties -- Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal have forged pre-poll alliance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:15 IST

Baghel-led farmer delegation to request Centre to give...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Thousands of farmers will be heading for New Delhi on November 13 under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to request the Central government to procure rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:15 IST

Delhi: 454 challans issued on fourth day of Odd-Even scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): 454 challans were issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday, the fourth day of Odd-Even scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:05 IST

Will take Bharat Scouts and Guides to new heights: Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Former Nizamabad MP and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Thursday, said that she will take Bharat Scouts and Guides to new heights.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:04 IST

Amid uncertainty over govt formation, Constitutional expert...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Constitutional expert and former Maharashtra Attorney General Srihari Aney has ruled out the possibility of president rule in the state amid uncertainty over the government formatting owing to the differences between of alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:03 IST

After Mamata calls him 'BJP party man', WB Guv says 'I shouldn't...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Snapping back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling him a "BJP party man", state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that he should not be dragged into inter-party politics and asserted that everyone should think about the constitut

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:57 IST

BJP, Shiv Sena disrespecting mandate in Maharashtra: Cong...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over the delay in the formation of government in Maharashtra saying the parties are disrespecting the mandate of the people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:56 IST

Haryana: FIRs registered against farmers over stubble burning,...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After the Supreme Court pulled up Haryana government for not tackling the issue of stubble burning, the state police have swung into action inviting heavy criticism from the opposition.

Read More
iocl