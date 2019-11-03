Delhi police and lawyers clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex in New Delhi on Saturday
Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC Bar Association to boycott work on Monday

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association">Delhi High Court Bar Association has decided to continue the call for abstention from work on Monday in the backdrop of the clashes between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.
"The Delhi High Court Bar Association">Delhi High Court Bar Association welcomes the directions passed by High Court. However, as a token protest and to show solidarity with our injured and brutalised brothers and sisters, Executive Committee (EC) has decided to continue the call for abstention from work tomorrow," read the statement from Delhi High Court Bar Association">Delhi High Court Bar Association.
On the other hand, the Central Bar Association, Lucknow, has also decided to boycott work on Monday in solidarity with the lawyers. Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has requested the authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured lawyers.
After the Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial probe into the clashes, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has appealed to all advocates to return to their work and not to boycott courts from Tuesday.
"In view of the quick and positive step taken by the High Court in this sensitive matter for redressal of grievances of the Bar, the Bar Council of India appeals to the advocates of the country to maintain peace and harmony and not to resort to any sort of abstention or boycott of courts from Tuesday, 5th November," the BCI said in a statement. (ANI)

Delhi: Customer opens fire at shopkeepers in Seelampur, nabbed

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two brothers, who run a toy shop in Seelampur area, were allegedly shot at by a customer on Sunday after a heated argument erupted between them over returning of a toy, police said.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:31 IST

State of Congress won't have been this bad had Priyanka led...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:30 IST

Telangana: 3-day event showcasing Indian pets concluded on Sunday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The three-day-long event to showcase some of the best Indian pets including dogs, cats, birds and fish concluded on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Odisha: Teacher's husband thrashes students for failing to make drawing

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the husband of a primary school teacher in Balangir district brutally thrashed the students for failing to make a drawing.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Governor on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 7 ships and 2 aircraft off...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard deployed seven ships and 2 aircrafts off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:03 IST

Will take my car out on Delhi roads tomorrow to oppose Odd-Even:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said that he will hold a symbolic protest against the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government and will ride through the streets of Delhi on Monday in his car to oppose the move. He termed the scheme as an "election stunt"

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:02 IST

Telangana: Cong slams KCR for privatisation of RTC, accuses him...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3: The Congress party on Sunday strongly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for going ahead with the privatisation of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) despite the fact that the matter was pending in the High Court.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:43 IST

Telangana: Korutla MLA's PA washed away in canal

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Personal Assistant of Korutla TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao was washed away in a canal on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Hyderabad: 'Air pollution due to extreme traffic congestion...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Air pollution caused due to extreme traffic congestion is causing heart attacks and lung cancer even to those who eat healthy food and do exercise, said Karuna Gopal, president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, here on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Mumbai Police raids orchestra bar; arrests 48 persons, rescues 4 girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A raid was carried out at Devikrupa Orchestra Bar in Tilaknagar area leading to arrest of 48 persons and rescue of four bar girls, police said.

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:19 IST

J-K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Sheri Kishtwar,...

Sheri Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Sheri Kishtwar district on Sunday, police officials said.

