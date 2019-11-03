Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC Bar Association to boycott work on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association">Delhi High Court Bar Association has decided to continue the call for abstention from work on Monday in the backdrop of the clashes between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.

"The Delhi High Court Bar Association">Delhi High Court Bar Association welcomes the directions passed by High Court. However, as a token protest and to show solidarity with our injured and brutalised brothers and sisters, Executive Committee (EC) has decided to continue the call for abstention from work tomorrow," read the statement from Delhi High Court Bar Association">Delhi High Court Bar Association.

On the other hand, the Central Bar Association, Lucknow, has also decided to boycott work on Monday in solidarity with the lawyers. Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has requested the authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured lawyers.

After the Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial probe into the clashes, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has appealed to all advocates to return to their work and not to boycott courts from Tuesday.

"In view of the quick and positive step taken by the High Court in this sensitive matter for redressal of grievances of the Bar, the Bar Council of India appeals to the advocates of the country to maintain peace and harmony and not to resort to any sort of abstention or boycott of courts from Tuesday, 5th November," the BCI said in a statement. (ANI)

