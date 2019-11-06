Tis Hazari clash: Gujarat IPS Association expresses solidarity with Delhi Police

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Gujarat Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Wednesday condemned the incidents of violence against Delhi Police and extended support to the police.

"The Gujarat Indian Police Service Association unanimously condemns incidents of violence against police officers at the premises of Tis Hazari court on November 2. We express our solidarity with the officers of the Delhi Police. We appeal for exemplary action against the persons responsible for the violence," read the official resolution.

The association also appreciated the support of civil society for extending support to the police officers.

Earlier, Punjab Police, the central Indian Police Service Association, Bihar Police Association and Tamil Nadu Indian Police Service (IPS) Association offered their support to the Delhi Police personnel who were assaulted in the clash.

A clash had broken out between lawyers and polic over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

On Tuesday, police personnel and their family members had staged a massive protest in the national capital to demand immediate action against the lawyers. (ANI)

