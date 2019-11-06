Tis Hazari clash: IFS association condemns violence against police personnel, urges for action

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Association on Wednesday condemned the violence against police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital and urged for the need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We condemn the violence at Tis Hazari Court against police personnel and urge the concerned to bring the perpetrators of violence to justice. Our colleagues from IPS (Indian Police Service) Association have our steadfast support," IFS said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police personnel staged a protest at the headquarters over the clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2 and have returned to duty today.

Security has however been tightened at the Delhi Police headquarters and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed at the spot.

The scuffle had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the premises of Tis Hazari Court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)

