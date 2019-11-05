Tis Hazari clash: No action against protesting cops, says Joint CP

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) on Tuesday assured the police personnel who were protesting at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) here over the Tis Hazari incident that their demands will be fulfilled and said no action will be taken against them for the agitation.

A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

"Your demands are reasonable and will be fulfilled. FIR under relevant sections has been registered in cases where police personnel were attacked whether in the Tis Hazari court and Saket court. The suspension of police officials was ordered by the High Court. We have to work with the law. No department action will be taken against those who are protesting," he said.

One of the protesters read out the list of demands. They demanded that suspension and transfer of police personnel allegedly involved in the incident should be cancelled.

Protesters also sought an FIR against lawyers allegedly involved in the incident, while adding that no be taken against them for protesting.

They also demanded a Police Welfare Union.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik addressed the cops and urged them to maintain discipline and return to their duties.

"A few police personnel got agitated due to some incidents where some police sleuths were assaulted. FIR has been registered in these incidents," said Patnaik. (ANI)

