Representative Image
Representative Image

Tis Hazari clash: Punjab Police supports Delhi Police, demands strict action against assailants

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:02 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Wednesday extended support to Delhi Police in the wake of the alleged assault by lawyers in the national capital.
"The Punjab Police has come out in solidarity and support of their colleagues in the Delhi Police in the wake of the assault on the latter by lawyers in the national capital," a statement from the Punjab Police said.
A resolution passed by the Punjab Police strongly condemned the attack and demanded justice, along with exemplary action against those responsible.
"All IPS and PPS officers of the Punjab Police condemn the brutal attack on officers of Delhi Police in the strongest possible terms. Such assaults on Police officers or their humiliation during discharge of their onerous official duties cannot be tolerated. No section of society or class of people is above the constitution and the law," the resolution read.
Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Dinkar Gupta tweeted, "All officers of Punjab Police stand total support and solidarity with Delhi Police in demand for justice and call for exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults."
The DGP said the attack on the police officers by the lawyers in Delhi was in "violation of all tenets of law and totally unpardonable".
Asking criminal justice system to take cognisance of the matter and ensure necessary action, he said, "If lawful action were not taken promptly against the guilty, it was likely to damage the morale of the police officers, who put their life on stake every day in the line of duty, especially in the border states of the country, such as Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir."
A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

On Tuesday, police personnel and their family members had staged a massive protest in the national capital to demand immediate action against the lawyers. (ANI)

