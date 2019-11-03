The inquiry, to be conducted by the retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks.
Tis Hazari Court clash: Delhi HC orders judicial probe

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry into Saturday clashes that broke out between lawyers and the police at Tis Hazari court complex here that left several injured.
The inquiry, to be conducted by the retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks. Garg is required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.
The High Court has also directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to record the statements of the injured advocates. It has also directed that FIR shall be lodged immediately and the copies of it shall be presented before it.
Meanwhile, the High Court has also directed Delhi government to provide best medical treatment to injured advocates, if possible, then in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), especially to those who are seriously injured.
Also, an ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 is to be given to Advocate Vijay Verma, and of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 to other two injured advocates. Delhi HC has directed more amount to be paid, over and above the compensation, if the need arises in the future.
All bar associations and bar councils had sought judicial inquiry from a retired judge of Delhi High Court.
A total of four FIRs including cross FIRs from lawyers and the police have been registered in the case. The third FIR has been registered by a female lawyer against the police for misbehaving and inappropriate gestures.
The District Judge has also registered an FIR over all chaos and clash, the police said.
Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle, which broke out between police and advocates.
After the clash on Saturday, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel chaired a meeting with six senior most judges of the court and senior officials of the Delhi Police and discussed the situation after the clash.
Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs 2 lakh each to two lawyers, who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers, who sustained injuries in the clash. (ANI)

