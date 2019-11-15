Visuals of Tis Hazari clashes (File photo)
Tis Hazari row: Delhi HC says 'no coercive action' against policemen till Dec 23 for firing at lawyer

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday said that "no coercive action" should be taken against the two police personnel who allegedly fired at a lawyer during the clashes at Tis Hazari court, till December 23.
On November 2, Delhi Police personnel and lawyers had clashed in Tis Hazari court complex following an argument over the parking issue. During the confrontation, both sides received injuries. A lawyer allegedly sustained injuries after getting shot at by the police.
A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing an application filed by the Delhi Police seeking no coercive action to be taken against Assistant Sub Inspectors Kanta Prasad and Pawan till the completion of judicial inquiry in the incident.
Advocate Rajdipa Behura, representing Delhi Police, sought limited protection and said that the accused should not be arrested until the judicial probe is completed.
"We are two legs of this society, we should live in harmony. The second prayer is by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) that status report should be filed, however, according to the protocol, until the judicial enquiry is concluded, no subordinate court can pass any order," he said.
Based on the application, the court also issued a notice to all the bar associations of district courts across the national capital, Delhi High Court Bar Association, Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India.
Advocate Mohit Mathur, who is president of Delhi High Court Bar Association, opposed the application of Delhi Police and alleged that cop is not investigating the case properly. He said that they are not being provided with the FIR copy. (ANI)

