Tis Hazari violence: CCTV footage shows DCP Monika Bhardwaj being chased during clash

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Fresh CCTV footage of the violence at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court shows DCP North Monika Bhardwaj being harassed on November 2 when a clash between police and lawyers took place at the court here.

In the video, DCP Bharadwaj was being chased by a few people dressed as lawyers while some personnel tried to shield her. Some other police personnel were also seen running around.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has strongly condemned the act while stating that suo moto action will be taken.

"Seeing a video where lawyers are manhandling and misbehaving with a woman police officer and behaving like goons. I strongly condemn it. I am going to take Suo Motu and will be writing to Bar Council and Commissioner of Police Delhi," Sharma tweeted.

In a recent development, two IPS officers were transferred on the Delhi High Court's direction in the aftermath of the clash.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North, Sanjay Singh has been transferred to the licensing and transport department as Special Commissioner of Police, while Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harender Kumar Singh has been appointed DCP, Railways, according to an order by the Delhi Government.

The high court took Suo moto cognizance of the matter on Sunday and directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer two officers while directing him not to take any coercive action against any lawyer.

As many as eight lawyers and about 20 policemen including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in the clash that took place on November 2. (ANI)

