National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer Sachidanand Gawade
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer Sachidanand Gawade

Tiware Dam breach: 16 bodies recovered, many still missing

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:12 IST

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 04 (ANI): Rescue teams have recovered 16 dead bodies so far from Tiware Dam which breached in Ratnagiri district on Wednesday, creating a flood-like situation downstream.
One body was found at least 35 km away from the dam. Gawade said if the body is connected to the dam our search area will be widened and we will have to do a more extensive search.
"We have received information that the body of a woman has been found 35 km away from the dam in Vashishti River. It's being ascertained if her death was in connection with this incident," said National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) Sachidanand Gawade on Thursday.
After heavy rain in the area, Tiwari Dam in Ratnagiri had breached on Wednesday. Several agencies including NDRF are carrying out rescue operations.
"This is the peak monsoon season, not to mention the debris from the dam has also piled up in the river which is making it hard to search, but our teams are doing their best," Gawade said.
Talking about the cause of the breach, he said, "There must have been several reasons that contributed to the incident. Experts can comment on the cause of the incident and an investigation should be conducted." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Aviation regulator sends notice to Spice Jet

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued show cause notice to Spice Jet after its aircraft skid off the runway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder...

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Crabs caused leakage in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam: Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people were due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causi

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

No of pilots with commercial licenses increased over 5 years:...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The number of pilots with commercial pilot licenses has increased in India over the last five years even as airlines have hired more number of foreign pilots during the same period, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Jet Airways row: Delhi HC to hear Naresh Goyal's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST

Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:43 IST

Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:36 IST

Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Gujarat: Day before RS polls, Congress conducts mock poll for...

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Congress conducted a mock poll for the newly elected Congress legislators here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:22 IST

Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 01:58 IST

Centre orders probe into Jet Airways over mismanagement,...

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday ordered a probe into the debt-laden Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement, including siphoning of funds.

Read More
iocl