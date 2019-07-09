Tiware Dam breach: woman's body found, three more missing

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Monday recovered the body of a woman who had drowned in the floods cause by a breach in Tiware dam.

Three persons are still missing as the search operation for missing persons entered its sixth day on Monday.

A total of 23 went missing on the night of July 3 when the dam developed a breach following heavy rains in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages.

The death toll climbed to 20 after the female dead body was recovered during the search operation on Monday. According to police, villagers have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control now.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 4-lakh compensation for the kin of each of the deceased and promised a probe saying action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence. (ANI)