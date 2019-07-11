Tiware dam breach: Rescue operation enters ninth day

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the remaining three persons in the Tiware dam breach, which claimed 20 lives, entered its ninth day here on Thursday.

So far, the NDRF has recovered 20 dead bodies from the area.

A total of 23 people went missing on the night of July 3 after the dam developed a breach due to heavy rains in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages.

According to the police, villages have been evacuated and the situation is under control now.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 4-lakh compensation for the kin of each of the deceased and promised a probe saying action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence. (ANI)

