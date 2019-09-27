Tiwari serves legal notice to Kejriwal, AAP MLA over NRC remarks, seeks apology within 2 days

New Delhi, [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday sent a legal notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his statement that if National Register of Citizens (NRC">NRC) was carried out in national capital then the former would be the first one to leave Delhi.

The legal notice stated that Kejriwal's statement against Bihar born MP Tiwari is "false, unverified, misleading deliberately" and was made with the sole intention to spread misinformation with the objective of "creating a law and order situation in Delhi".

It said that despite being fully aware of NRC">NRC objectives, Kejriwal deliberately made the above said statement with mala fide intention to cause or which is likely to cause, "fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or the public tranquillity."

The notice was also issued to AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj for allegedly spreading "rumours" that people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha will be evicted if the NRC">NRC is implemented in the city.

The notice read that the remarks by Kejriwal and Bhardwaj will "incite feelings of enmity, hatred and ill will between two communities and the people coming from Eastern part of India to commit any offence against the people of Delhi".

It sought an apology from both AAP leaders within in 2 days stating that their comments are a punishable offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"You are hereby called upon to apologise and publish your apology in at least two leading newspaper, with prominence within 2 days from the receipt of this legal notice failing which the undersigned shall initiate legal actions including, both civil and criminal," it said.

Tiwari had earlier demanded that the NRC">NRC is needed in Delhi as illegal immigrants who have settled here are 'dangerous and the demand will be part of the party's election manifesto for the Assembly polls next year.



The NRC">NRC has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants. (ANI)

