Tiz Hazari woman DCP incident: Such offences need to be investigated, says former DGP

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Former Director General of Police (DGP) Kanwaljit Deol on Friday condemned the incident where woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Monika Bhardwaj was harassed by some lawyers and urged that the offence be investigated.

In two separate CCTV footages, DCP North Monika Bhardwaj was seen being harassed and chased by some people dressed as lawyers. In another clip, she was seen pleading before the lawyers to stop the violence after a clash broke out between police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court on November 2.

"I have only seen the second video where she was seen handling the situation and she was doing a good job. She was seen requesting the lawyers and in such situation, I don't think that what the lawyers did is forgivable. That is something against the law,"

"In this situation, all the offences that have been committed, all of them need to be investigated, they need to be charge-sheeted and the courts need to take actions on it," she added.

Deol further asserted that the policemen's staging a protest is never a good thing and nobody wants the police to be a 'trade unionist'.

"Police have to do duty on the streets and thing will go wrong. We have to make sure that the law and order is been maintained. Excessive force should not be used and at the same time we have to be protected by the courts," said Singh.

"She was doing her duty and the lawyers cannot assault her. I hope action will be taken in this regard," she added.

As many as eight lawyers and about 20 policemen including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in the clash that took place on November 2 in Tis Hazari court premises. (ANI)

