TMC announces final list of candidates for Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released the final list of candidates for the Tripura Legislative Assembly elections 2023.

The final list of candidates released on Monday comprises 6 names for 6 constituencies.

The first list of candidates released on Sunday comprises 22 names.



Tejen Das has been given the party ticket from 5-Khayerpur, Ananta Banerjee from 8-Town Bordowali, Shantanu Saha from 9-Banamalipur, Kuheli Das (Sinha) from 13-Pratapgarh (SC), Lutan Das from 21-Nalchar (SC) and Dilip Chowdhury from 35-Belonia seat respectively.

With a population of over 28 lakh, Tripura will vote for 60 Assembly seats, with the BJP searching for its second consecutive term in office after uprooting the decades-old CPM government in 2018. (ANI)

