Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): A clash broke out between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday in Bardhaman city of West Bengal.
The TMC and BJP party workers had a dispute over the construction of a party office in Jamalpur police station area.
Assembled in huge crowds, the party workers were also seen flouting the social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
Earlier, the state police had reported a lathi-charge after a family dispute turned into a clash allegedly between the TMC and BJP supporters in Howrah district. (ANI)
TMC, BJP workers clash over construction of party office in West Bengal
ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:44 IST
Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): A clash broke out between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday in Bardhaman city of West Bengal.