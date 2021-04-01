TMC complains to EC, accuses BJP of 'jamming' eight booths in Moyna seat

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission that it had received a report from its representatives about Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) "jamming" eight booths in Moyna constituency and said "a mob of BJP workers has entered the booth".

The complaint said that BJP workers "are attempting to take control of EVM and are rigging the booth".

It alleged that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed at the booth had not taken any action.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who talked to media persons in Nandigram, said that the party has lodged 63 complaints with Election Commission.



"I am not worried about Nandigram, but I am worried about democracy. I will win Nandigram with the blessings of maa, maati manush," she said.

She also accused the poll panel of not taking action on EC complaints and "supporting BJP candidates" and alleged that the central forces were helping "BJP and its goons".

"Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons. I apologise to my Election Commission for their silence. We have given so many letters but they are unilaterally supporting BJP candidates," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier the day from a polling booth in Nandigram. "They did not allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning...Now I am appealing to you, please see..." she told the Governor.

Thirty assembly seats went to the polls in the second phase of elections on Thursday. (ANI)

