TMC councillor shot dead by unidentified miscreants in WB's Panihati

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Panihati Municipality of West Bengal, the police said on Sunday.



Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by miscreants on the bike, CP Manoj Kumar Verma, Barrackpore Police Commitionarate said.

There were four miscreants on the bike. A bullet has hit the victim's head, the police said.

Dutta was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The doctor on duty declared him brought dead, the police added. (ANI)

