TMC councillors signe no-confidence document against Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta

Bidhannagar (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): TMC councillors signed a no-confidence document against Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta and submitted it to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Chairman on Tuesday requesting him to convene a Special Board meeting to consider a resolution for removal of the Mayor.

"The elected councillors of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, have lost confidence over the activities of Sabyasachi Dutta, present Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. His manner of functioning has lost our confidence," read the letter submitted by the TMC councillors.

The Chairman will now pass it on to the Commissioner following which a board meeting will be held next week.

In that board meeting, Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta could likely be asked to vacate his seat. Biddhanagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta was seen with BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday evening, hours after Dutta was not invited for a meeting with Bidhannagar councillors. (ANI)

