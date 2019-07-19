TMC delegation to visit UP's Sonbhadra tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A four-member delegation-led by TMC leader Derek O Brian will on Saturday visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh where nine people were killed during firing over a land dispute on July 17.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the police after she sat on a dharna against Uttar Pradesh government for not allowing her to meet the kin of those killed in the firing.

Police detained her citing the violation of Section 144, which was imposed in the area. The section prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area.

Priyanka was detained in Varanasi and was not allowed to move ahead to Mirzapur. She was escorted amidst heavy police security.

On the day of the incident, Priyanka had criticised the state government over the law and order situation in a tweet.

Briefing about the developments in the case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that 29 people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the Sonbhadra firing incident which caused nine deaths.

"Till now, 29 criminals have been arrested. A single barrel gun, three double-barrel guns, and a rifle have been seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them," he said at a press conference.

The incident took place on July 17 in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers, which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths. (ANI)

